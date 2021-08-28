Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,867 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 68,777 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 515,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,355. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48.

