Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

