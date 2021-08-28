Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $286.27

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.27 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 299.80 ($3.92). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 298.10 ($3.89), with a volume of 1,301,756 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83.

In other news, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

