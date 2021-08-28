Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,466 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 15,313% compared to the average daily volume of 16 call options.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,714. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,178. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

