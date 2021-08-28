Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.01

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.01 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.53 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 11.74 ($0.15), with a volume of 32,290 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.01.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

