iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $255.49

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.49 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.07). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 89,428 shares traded.

IOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.24 million and a PE ratio of 26.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

