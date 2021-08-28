IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.28

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.28 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.69). IQE shares last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.68), with a volume of 610,016 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQE. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.27 million and a P/E ratio of -131.00.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

