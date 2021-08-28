iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iQIYI worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 17.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 98.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

