Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.