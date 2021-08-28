iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.87. iRobot reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 429,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,183. iRobot has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $98,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iRobot by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.