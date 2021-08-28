Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.