Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.69% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $56,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.22 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.