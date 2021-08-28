iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 925,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,977,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

