iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,424,000 after acquiring an additional 646,081 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,213,000 after acquiring an additional 752,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after buying an additional 240,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,660. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

