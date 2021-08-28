iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 943,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

