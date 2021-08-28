iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of FXI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 16,713,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,235,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

