iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Stock Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,810,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after buying an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

ILTB stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.17. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $77.19.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

