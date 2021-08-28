iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,391,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.