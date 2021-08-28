iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

