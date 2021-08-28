iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

