iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is US Bancorp DE’s 8th Largest Position

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 1.24% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,047,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38.

