iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38.

