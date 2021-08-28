iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.