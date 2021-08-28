iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

