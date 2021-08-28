iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,197,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

