iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Reduced by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 9,197,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.