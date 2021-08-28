iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

