iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IGOV opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $55.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

