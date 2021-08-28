iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

