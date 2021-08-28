iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

