iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 13.15% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 880.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

EWK opened at $22.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

