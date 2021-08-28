iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $258,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,108.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,045 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,571 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

