iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.