iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,971,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,046,629. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

