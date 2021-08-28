iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $62.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,194,000.

