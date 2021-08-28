iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Increased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. 82,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,965. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.