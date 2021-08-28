iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

