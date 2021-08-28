iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,579 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.45% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $337,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 642,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

