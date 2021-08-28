iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $289.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

