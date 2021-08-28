iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.73. 1,085,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $289.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.