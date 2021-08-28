iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $289.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.