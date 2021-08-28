iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,997,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

