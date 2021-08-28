iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. 1,681,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

