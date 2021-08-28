iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,497,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

