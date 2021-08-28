iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.98% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $155,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $118.22. 297,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $118.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

