iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 14.62% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $140,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.06. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

