iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 119,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 273,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

