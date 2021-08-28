iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.55. 1,417,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

