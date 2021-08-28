iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 46.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.19. 4,033,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $452.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

