iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lowered by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,659.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,343,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

