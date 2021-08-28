iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 142.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

IVE stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

